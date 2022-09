Bigg Boss 16 is starting soon. While many names are revealed, there are a couple which the channel has kept under wraps. Now, fans of Udaariyaan are hoping that the channel brings in Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Now, it was reported that the latter refused the show. It seems Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was unsure about doing such a controversial show so early in her career. She has made her debut with Udaariyaan. On the other hand, Ankit Gupta had done some shows but Udaariyaan was a game-changer for them. The two co-stars are also BFFs in real life. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Karan Patel, Karan Singh Grover and more stars who refused to be part of Salman Khan's show

In the past, we have seen how the channel got in BFFs like Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni on the show. Given that 2-3 big names are being kept as top secret, fans are hoping that Priyankit get a chance to do Bigg Boss 16. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Munawar Faruqui drops MAJOR hint about Bigg Boss 16, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 undergoes budget cuts and more

" ikk kudi jidaa naam mohabat

Ghum ghum hai " This holi dance will always be so special ❣

Nd chemistry was top notch here !!!#Fatejo #Priyankit #bb16withpriyankit pic.twitter.com/zF4yFrIr03 — yuktii ❤ (@the_girlygirl14) September 23, 2022

We can see that there is a definite demand for the two. Given the fact that they did approach jodis like AryLie from Imlie actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, they could look closer home. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 contestant Prakruti Mishra's controversial co-star Babushaan Mohanty recuperating in Bhubaneswar Hospital after drop in oxygen levels [Read Report]