Bigg Boss 16 is as dramatic as the show's fans would expect it to be. The controversial reality TV show has always been high on drama, action, romance and more. Bigg Boss 16 has all of it. Recently, the show was ruling the headlines as Archana Gautam was eliminated from the show after her violent behaviour against Shiv Thakare. She grabbed him by the neck and that led to her elimination. However, over the weekend ka vaar, she marked a re-entry in the show. Some are happy to see her again, some are not. Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz is definitely not happy with the decision.

Umar Riaz is UPSET over Archana Gautam's re-entry in Bigg Boss 16

Taking to his Twitter handle, Umar Riaz recalled his elimination from Bigg Boss 15. He was eliminated because of his fight with Pratik Sehajpal. He said that he broke the rule and was asked to leave the show. But before that, he was pushed into the pool by Simba Nagpal and no action was taken. So Umar Riaz called the makers biased and questioned why the rules were different for him and not Archana Gautam.

So #archana was allowed to enter the house after her eviction for alleged voilence but why the rules were diff for me? I was pushed in the pool. Noaction!

I was pushed in the task for which i reciprocated but every blame was put on me.why this bias? @ColorsTV #biggboss16 — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) November 14, 2022

Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, reprimanded Shiv Thakare for provoking Archana Gauatam to a degree where she lost her calm and charged at him. It was Shiv who decided that she should be eliminated from the show. Archana even pleaded to him but the decision did not change.