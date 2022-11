Bigg Boss 16 is making a hell lot of noise. The contestants of the show are providing the right fodder for the show to gain TRPs. Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan has witnessed a great amount of jump in TRPs over the past week. Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and other contestants are keeping the audiences hooked to the screens. Just yesterday, Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan got into a massive fight where abuses were hurled. Now, a video of Archana and Soundarya has gone viral and netizens are surprised. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer epic reunion on Bigg Boss 16: Sidharth Shukla, Rahul Vaidya and other celebs who had such moments

Archana Gautam and Soundarya's roleplay of boss and secretary

In the video, Archan Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are doing a role-play of sorts where the former is a 'Sir' of a big company while Soundarya comes to him for work. It starts with Archana aka Sir asking about Soundarya's qualifications. Later on, Archana talks about expectations and touches Soundarya on her shoulders in a suggestive way. Fans are stating this act of Archana and Soundarya is an indirect dig at .

Check out Archana Gautam-Soundarya Sharma's video below:

Open challenge for @ColorsTV Himmat hai toh ye telecast karke dikhaao.#ArchanaGautam #soundaryasharma Hatsoff ????

Next time Sajid ke saamne karna aur maza aayega.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/5gWFGLXYyf — ????? ? ??? || Forca Portugal ?? (@MP_19Tak) November 24, 2022

Check out how fans are reacting to it:

these 2 women are fearless, i repeat FEARLESS!! Strong and FAADU ??? i hope tum sab samajh paa rahe ho whom they are trolling !! ? #SajidKhan !! I saw this video on reddit !#SoundaryaSharma #ArchanaGautam #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #ShivThakare Sab Dekho pic.twitter.com/utIIgkC0iq — Josh? (@mostlysensible_) November 23, 2022

Everyone Want to bash #SajidKhan For #Metoo

Left Right Center Let's See How Makers Justified Outside Mudda Raised By #ArchanaGautam & #SaundaryaSharma #BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/lusF4xSdNq — Punnu ? ( Help Your Self , Don't wait for Govt ) (@Gujju_Chhoro) November 24, 2022

In the past, Sajid Khan has been accused of MeToo by several women. As he entered Bigg Boss 16, there was a big debate on how a MeToo accused was allowed to enter a show like this.