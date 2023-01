Bigg Boss 16 is getting more and more interesting for viewers by the day. The fights are getting uglier, the personal attacks nastier. In the recent episode aired on Wednesday night, MC Stan and Archana Gautam got into a massive fight. It was when Archana claimed that MC Stan never did enough for the household chores and tasks and that he has been being saved in the Salman Khan show only due to his fans. This led to a heated argument that turned nasty when they brought in their families and upbringing and took personal pot shots at each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan fans livid with Archana Gautam's taunts on his career; share pics of her steamy scenes from old projects

Rattled by all that was said, MC Stan decided that it's enough and he wants to take a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16. That is when Sajid Khan got into the fight like for his advice and told MC Stan that he cannot take a voluntary exit just because of a girl. He advised him, 'Khud exit kyun kar raha hai, jaake Archana (Gautam) ko ek jhaapad maarke aa apne aap nikal denge tujhe.'

Now, Urfi Javed who has an opinion about everything under the sun and who doesn't mince her words has attacked Sajid Khan for provoking MC Stan against Archana Gautam and instigating him to go and hit her. Taking to her Instagram, Urfi wrote, 'You have showed your true colours' slamming the filmmaker Sajid Khan. She further wrote that he may have come to Bigg Boss 16 thinking that it will be a great platform for him to clear his image but he is encouraging a fellow contestant to go hit a women. 'Your personality stinks', Urfi wrote for Sajid.

Urfi Javed was one of the many women who had raised their voice and concerns over Sajid Khan's participation on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16. She had asked the makers of the controversial reality show about why and how they thought it was okay to have a Me Too accused on the show. She had also pointed out that by doing so, they are encouraging such sexual predators and sending out a signal that it is okay to do what they have done.