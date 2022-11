Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer had a massive breakdown after Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta lost their calm listening to her father's phone call against them. The entire house went into panic mode after seeing this uncontrollable situation in the house, but it was one man who stood out and he is Shiv Thakare. He won millions of hearts with his humane gesture for Sumbul who almost had a panic attack after seeing Shalin and Tina's aggression against her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig feels Shiv Thakare will win Salman Khan's show for this BIG reason [Exclusive]

The entire viewer of Bigg Boss 16 is slamming Shalin and Tina and is praising Shiv for standing out and showing humanity. Shiv was like an elder brother to Sumbul in the house. Gauahar Khan, and many others praised Shiv for his gesture towards Sumbul.

Correct ! He really was reasonable https://t.co/DMeq3GJkzv — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 24, 2022

How do they sleep with their unfair decisions?????? Jhund ka decision lete hain .. leaders jhund mein nahi aate . Bullies !!!! Kaahe ka sanchalak agar conscience hi nahi hai … #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 24, 2022

Sadly sumbuls father has put a target on Sumbuls back himself ! He has destroyed her perception on his own . I feel bad for her . She’s being subjected to peoples judgments tooooooo much ! Everyone is having a go at her ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 24, 2022

After today’s episode I can honestly say that if anyone of these contestants need to be scared of a strong contender then that’s Shiv! ?? he is the strongest in this as of now! Jiska poora fayda uski gang utha rahi hai @ColorsTV @VootSelect @justvoot #BiggBoss16 — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) November 24, 2022

In the upcoming promo, we witnessed how Fahmaan Khan made a wild entry and turned the tables upside down. Ever since the promo of Fahmaan hugging Sumbul during his entry into the house #Sumaan has been trending and fans cannot wait to see how he turns the game for Sumbul.