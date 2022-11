Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be a very biased show. The makers clearly have tilted the game in favour of the group of Sajid Khan and co. Every member of that group has been saved from nominations. Sajid Khan has become the sanchalak in almost every task. Fans are wondering what is the reason behind the same. If he has health issues, then he should not have come on Bigg Boss 16. Yesterday, Ankit Gupta gave a task to Abdu Rozik to drink two litres of water. The Tajikistan contestant refused the same. He got full support from Sajid Khan. Ankit Gupta who is normally very quiet said he is not going to be a part of the same. Fans have hailed him for his decision.

Urvashi Dholakia has said that it is high time Bigg Boss makers reflect and see what there are doing. The whole show is being run for Sajid Khan and his group so far. It seems Ankit Gupta jokingly suggested that Abdu Rozik kiss Sajid Khan on the lips 15 times.

Abdu kept refusing the tasks & the whole game turned on Ankit about quitting will fully???? How ??? Bigg boss are u unwell ?? Pls get urself checked!! Kya bakwaas hai @ColorsTV @justvoot — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) November 21, 2022

She has also said that it is a joke that Sumbul Touqeer's father is coming time and again on the show to guide his daughter. This has never happened before for a contestant. The Imlie actress is the highest paid this season. But it is being said that her contract had this clause that her father could interfere as she is still very young. Also Read - Top Entertainment News Today: Urfi Javed hits back at trolls for her airport appearances, Ranveer Singh wins hearts at F1 and more

Urvashi Dholakia is one of the famous winners of the show. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is a successful season TRP wise so far. But this allegation of it being too biased is growing by the day.