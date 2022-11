Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer has been getting a lot of support from her fans and loved ones after she is declared obsessed with Shalin Bhanot in the show. But Fahmaan Khan’s entry for a day changed everything. However last night the weekend ka vaar episode yet again started this debate where the viewers witnessed the parents of Shalin, Sumbul and Tina indulging into a debate and in the end Sumbul’s father apologised for his 'kamine' words that he used for Shalin and Tina in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta mother impresses netizens with firecracker attitude; fans want to see Hasan Touqeer and her in seniors version

The viewers were not very happy with this parent-teacher meeting and even TV actors who have been ardent fans of the show didn’t like the concept of parents involvement. is one of them. The Naagin 6 actress took to Twitter and shared her opinion about the parents entering the show for a debate and took an indirect jibe on Sumbul’s age. "I hope this is the last time we see a parent teacher meeting on #biggboss ..if such intervention keeps happening then I think the show format should also include legal age of 25 & above for participation henceforth!" Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer's kiss in Bigg Boss 16, Shehnaaz Gill slams security guard and more

Gauahar Khan who has been extremely vocal this season too claimed that it's Sumbul's father who is spoiling her game and should immediately stop his intervention. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer knew Fahmaan Khan is NOT a wild card contestant; here's why he entered the show [Exclusive]

Some one pls tell sumbuls dad , he’s causing too much damage for her on the show ! ?? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 26, 2022

Salman also suggested him to keep his calm and let his daughter play as she has a mind of her own. Now we wonder if this will change Sumbul's game.