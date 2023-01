Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan judged Tina Datta over her spanking Archana Gautam in the show before her eviction and even Shalin Bhanot picked Tina for this gesture, while they had a war of words that they can do whatever they wanted to among their girls. Archana and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary strongly slammed Shalin. While talking about Sumbul she claimed to Shiv Thakare that she too is a girl and can never do such kind of fun, the netizens are taking digs at the Imlie fame and are calling her out for double standard. Sumbul says, "Main ladki hoke aisi masti nahi karti hun. Mere se nahi ho sakti." Tina and Sumbul's catfights were the highlight of Bigg Boss and their fan clubs often indulge in a war of words as they support their respective celebrity.

And now the netizens are sharing the video of Sumbul spanking Fahmaan Khan with her leg and are slamming her for judging Tina Datta. VJ Andy who has been following the show religiously also slammed Sumbul for being judgmental and questioned about her gesture toward Fahmaan Khan. Fahmaan and Sumbul are alleged to be in a relationship and the day he entered the show their crackling chemistry grabbed a lot of eyeballs and Sumbul became a changed person since then. Her game improved for better and today she has managed to be in the house till the end. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winners: TV celebs and ex contestants pick the strongest participant to win this season