On Bigg Boss 16 Friday Ka Vaar, Sumbul Touqeer's father joined on stage and scolded Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for playing with his daughter's feelings on the show. Her father reprimanded Shalin saying that Sumbul met him with a pure heart and he made a joke out of her. As Shalin appeared to be quite disturbed with the incident, Sumbul walked up to him and said sorry. But Sumbul's actions have irked viewers to a great extent. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan annonuces Sreejita De's eviction

When the show had just begun, Sumbul and Shalin developed a close bond and were seen spending ample time together. But, their equation raised eyebrows inside and outside the show. Many of her fans expressed their concern over Sumbul's closeness with Shalin. But now, they are slamming Sumbul after she apologised to Shalin after her father scolded him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: After eviction, Sreejita De to re-enter as a wild card? Will have Tina Datta on her nishana?

People felt that Sumbul was wrong in this case and Shalin had no role to ruin her image but she herself is doing it. Viewers also felt that Sumbul was looking dumb and called her immature for her behaviour. Her fellow housemates were also surprised to see Sumbul going with Shalin again after everything that happened. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot to Sajid Khan; these 7 contestants have left fans fuming

Wondering whether th phrase #chotibachihokya was actually written for this dumb lady #SumbulTauqeerKhan ?

Th hype created by her fans b4 th show began has turned out 2b a massive disappointment so far. #BiggBoss16 #WeekendKaVaar — $A®(@$T/¢ GURU (@EpicMicDrops) October 15, 2022

Hope we will celebrate #Sumbul birthday out side the BB house..

Waiting for her outside the house. As that place is not for her.

She is not understanding the game and her papa's advice too.

BB send her outside please.#SumbulTauqeerKhan — anubha vaidya (@VaidyaAnubha) October 15, 2022

#SumbulTauqeerKhan sorry but ab aapko koi nahi samja sakta your dad came and told you fir Bhi you are with them . DISAPPOINTED — ? (@yashika015) October 15, 2022

#SumbulTauqeerKhan her dad literally said everything so clearly.his poem made so much sense. He said don't make other father to stop their girls from flying seeing u doing this. Isse zayada ek baap kya hi keh sakta ta. #shameonyousumbul — Rajita (@Rajita14818390) October 15, 2022

Is everyone thinks she’s a bachi, why is she in the house? She’s so blinded by I don’t even know what, she’s proving her father wrong which makes me so sad. A VERY BIG DISAPPOINTMENT #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #SumbulTauqeerKhan — BTS ARMY (@indianarmybts29) October 15, 2022

