It's been only two weeks inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and viewers are already impressed with Archana Gautam. After today's episode, fans have hailed Archana as a good entertainer for stealing the entire show with her quirky antics.

In today's episode, Archana was seen stealing some ginger after she was shifted with Shalin Bhanot in the same room. She was pulled up by housemates for her actions where Nimrat even warned her that if she doesn't give it back, she will take it out from her belongings. The captain of the house Gautam Vig walked up to Archana and convinced her to give the ginger she stole.

She was also seen locking horns with Soundarya Sharma at the dining table. When Soundarya was speaking in English, Archana told her not to discuss things in the foreign language and asked her to speak in Hindi. This irked Soundarya and the two ended up calling names to each other.

Later, Bigg Boss asked housemates to name a contestant whose voice they find irritating. Majority of the housemates took Archana's name and asked her to shut up. Considering the vote, Bigg Boss punished Archana by asking her to stay tight-lipped and not utter any word until further announcement.

When Bigg Boss called Archana in the confession room, she was then joined by her new roommate Shalin Bhanot. Bigg Boss gave Shalin a chance to fulfill his chicken requirement and asked him to become Archana's voice and convey everything she has to say. Archana couldn't stop laughing as Shalin became her talking parrot. Their jodi was impressive and made everyone laugh.

Then Bigg Boss lauded Shalin and Archana for successfully completing the task and awarded them with what they had asked for. While Shalin got his chicken, Archana got her ginger. After this, Archana couldn't contain her happiness and even mocked Soundarya by saying Karma is a bitch.

Her quirky antics was loved by the audience and they called a good entertainer.

