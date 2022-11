Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma have become the hot topic of discussion over their closeness with each other. The two are seen pulled up for faking their relationship inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. While the housemates have been targetting the two for supporting each other, Gautam and Souondarya faced some of the tough questions during a new task called BB Ki Adalat.

The BB house turned into a courtroom where and Gori Nagori were seen as judges while Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia played a lawyer who raised several questions on Gautam and Soundarya's relationship.

Archana Gautam, Tina Datta and others labelled Gautam and Soundarya's relationship a fake, however, MC Stan, who represented the two, tried to defend them by bringing in the witness to prove that Gautam and Soundarya really love each other.

While several accusations were raised against the two, viewers felt that Gautam and Soundarya were being unnecessarily targetted by the makers of Bigg Boss. Many people called the attack on the two a witch-hunt including former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan. People are now wishing this scenario to end at once.

Take a look.

Absolutely! Both #GautamVig and #SaundaryaSharma have been berated and disrespected throughout the week. First, the pizza party, then Gautam's captaincy. And now, this. This is bullying. It must stop. Both of them are more real than couples in the last 2 seasons.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 https://t.co/Hc4by4DS2K — Deepansh Duggal (@Deepansh75) November 2, 2022

I don't why everybody eyes on #SoundaryaSharma and #GautamVig relation. Why don't everybody checking their own realtions of friendship, flirting,love, brother etc etc....these all are true?? Tabhi to daily change hote rehte hai !! #TinaDatta #ShaleenBhanot #mc #ShivThakare bolo? — क्षमा_शर्मा (@Sharrmaa_ji) November 2, 2022

Honestly #SoundaryaSharma I didn't liked you but today i loved you the way you made food for all of them alone and convinceing them to eat food even that was not you duty but still you are doing and consoleing #GautamVig and stay with him and prove your friendship ??#BB16 pic.twitter.com/NIV8oyv2CC — ????? ? (@Iamerica1111) October 30, 2022

I completely agree with the judgement of Judges #AnkitGupta and #GoriNagori Maybe their love started as a fake angle but #Soundarya has proved her loyalty in the past 2 days by standing with #GautamVig all through this tough time pic.twitter.com/DF3qmhiVUv — Bb_.khabrilal_ (@bbkhabriilal) November 2, 2022

To be honest i find #GautamVig & #SoundaryaSharma 's bond more genuine then tina and sharlin I mean gautam & soundarya ka bhi fack hi hai but tina and sharli se kam & tina ne aaj kese palti mari jab sharlin k behavior k bare me pu6a sare ghar ne fack bola to usne bhi bol diya — SHIV THAKRE FC (@shivthakre_) October 30, 2022

Targeting Gautam, reacting unnecessarily was one of immature things shown by all contestants. Kisi ko itna bhi mentally torture nahi karna chahiye. These contestants r talking about humanity but where's theirs while mentally torturing him.#GautamVig #BiggBoss16#WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/hl0hP9FAr4 — Ammy Kim (@ammy_a01) October 29, 2022

