In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 16, a major fight broke out between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. It all started when Tina Datta accused Archana of stealing and hiding sugar and tissue papers for herself. As the housemates began questioning Archana over her actions, Shiv Thakare also jumped into the argument and all hell broke loose.

As Shiv confronted Archana for her actions, Archana got very angry given her animosity with Shiv. Archana made some comments about Shiv and the latter took at dig at her and instigated her by making some personal comments about didi and losing elections.

This infuriated Archana to a great extent. Archana warned Shiv not to make personal remarks about her. But Shiv didn't budge. Archana then lost her cool and grabbed Shiv by his neck and scratched him with her nails. Housemates were agitated by Archana's violent behaviour with Shiv and asked Bigg Boss to take stringent action against Archana.

Shiv got visible bruises on his neck which the housemates highlighted in front of the cameras. They demanded Archana should be evicted from the house or they will leave the show. Later, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and told Archana that she made a mistake and asked her apologise to Shiv. But Shiv and other housemates were not in a mood to forgive Archana.

As a result, Bigg Boss asked Shiv to the confession room and asked him to decide whether to evict Archana from the house or let the audience vote decide her fate. Shiv decides to evict Archana who cries and pleads to Shiv to change his decision but all in vain.

Viewers extended their support for Shiv saying that he did not say anything wrong to Archana which made her so angry that she could physically harm him.

Take a look.

