In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, housemates are gearing up to contest for the Captaincy spot and Soundarya Sharma along with and , chosen by Tina Datta using special powers, have become the contenders for captaincy. Right after the captaincy task, Vikas and Archana Gautam got into an ugly verbal spat where Vikas went on to call Archana illiterate and even mocked her for losing elections with fewer votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's agency condemns Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer's 'I love tatti' prank; questions makers over morally incorrect footage

It all started when Vikas asked Archana to cook chicken for him separately, however, she denied it. He then calls her badtameez saying that the other contestants have the right perception about her. Vikas then tells Shalin Bhanot about it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down after reading his dad’s letter; netizens advice him to stay away from Tina Datta to save his game

However, Archana starts ranting about Vikas asking to her cook chicken. She questions why will she cook chicken for him, to which Vikas replies calling her non sense aurat and anpadh log. He then goes on to ask her how much has she studied and who allowed her to stand in elections. Vikas then further mocks Archana asking her how much votes did she receive and goes on to answer himself saying that 'ek per cent vote bhi nahi mila hoga'. Also Read - Naagin 7: Sumbul Touqeer beats Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be the serpent in Ekta Kapoor’s show? [Exclusive deets inside]

As their verbal spat intensifies, supports Archana and tells her to ask Vikas instead how much has he studied. Archana tells Sreejita that she doesn't know English. Sreejita reminds her that knowing English does not decide how qualified or educated you are.

Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan overhear their discussion and feel that Vikas can't call someone illiterate. As Vikas and Archana continue to argue, Archana says that this is sanskaar which her parents have given it to her, to which, Vikas replies, "Your parents are also saying what kind of illiterate they have given birth to.”