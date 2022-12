Bigg Boss season 16 has been grabbing a lot of attention with its day-to-day controversies and fights. In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16, Vikkas Manaktala and Archana got into an argument wherein the former passed 'neech jaati Ke log' comment and left everyone shocked. Also Read - TV News Weekly Recap: Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala slapped by notice from NCSC and more

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, host arrived and slammed Archana Gautam for her remarks against other housemates during her fight. Within no time, Archana and Vikkas Manaktala were called to the confession room and were informed that the makers nor the reality show supports any kind of discriminatory comment or remark. Vikkas apologized for his comment and Archana told Bigg Boss that she is happy that he has realized his mistake. Bigg Boss later warned Archana and Vikkas to not repeat such mistakes in the future. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Urvashi Rautela reacts to Rishabh Pant's car accident, Salman Khan scolds Shalin Bhanot for his awful behaviour [Watch Video]

After Vikkas and Archana's fight, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sought action against Vikkas for his alleged casteist remark on Archana. A notice has been issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, that the commission said suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through the social media. They even said that Archana had contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Congress side. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tunisha Sharma's ex beau Sheezan M Khan police custody extends, Bigg Boss 16 makers and Vikkas Manaktala slapped by notice by NCSC and more

For the uninitiated, the fight between Archana and Vikkas started when the former did not let him make tea. She threw hot water on Vikkas and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who was standing close by managed to escape. Vikkas lost his self-control and started throwing things near the gas stove. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, , Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul, Tina Datta and Vikkas Manaktala are in the nominations.