Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most-watched and popular TV shows. Just this past weekend we saw Vikkas Manaktala, who entered the house of Bigg Boss as a wildcard contestant leave the show. He was evicted but won a lot of hearts with his straightforward nature. He made a few friends inside the house of Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show. His wife Guunjan Walia has been a rock-solid support for him while he was inside the house. Recently, Guunjan had tweeted about Shiv Thakare wearing Vikkas' clothes and stealing them as well. And now, she has issued a clarification on the same and has also taken down the tweet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan accuses Tina Datta of using Abdu Rozik as a 'vote bank'

Guunjan issues clarification on attacking Shiv Thakare

So, in the last 24 or more hours, Guunjan Walia, actress and wife of former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala's tweet shaming Shiv Thakare has been going viral. It has been all over Entertainment News. She was shocked to see Shiv wearing Vikkas' clothes sent by her. She claimed that he stole Vikkas' clothes and wore them while Vikkas was eliminated thinking he won't get caught. And now, she has deleted her tweet slamming Shiv Thakare. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Sheezan Khan's mother exposes truth in Tunisha Sharma case; Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot's relationship questioned [Watch Video]

Guunjan says she did not mean to belittle anyone; gets Vikkas' suit back from team

Vikkas Manaktala's wife, Guunjan shared a picture of the same suit worn by Shiv Thakare in one of the episodes and revealed that she just got the suit back from the team. She admitted that she was irked when she found some other contestant wearing Vikkas' clothes. Guunjan continued in another tweet that when the team had traced the suit, they asked them to return it. She clarified that whether it was mischief or mistake she does not know. Guunjan adds that her previous tweet does not hold any relevance anymore and hence she is taking it down. "I never meant to belittle anyone. I understand that it has hurt many people and hence I am taking the tweet down Love & Light," she said. Check Guunjan's tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala on being evicted from the show: 'Archana Gautam exploited me' [Watch Video]

Hi,for those who said this suit is not vikkas’s ,I have just received it back from the team. I had been tracing this along with the other stuff which was in the same parcel since week 1. We were not able to trace it, till I saw some other contestant wearing it. It did irk me pic.twitter.com/K0bBiwD1rI — Guunjan V M (@GuunjanVM) January 2, 2023

As soon as the team traced it , he was asked immediately to send it back, &you can see for yourself in the episode that he changed the outfit immediately.whether it’s a mistake or mischief I don’t know . But as someone who was tracing it for long,it did get me upset & I reacted — Guunjan V M (@GuunjanVM) January 2, 2023

A lot of Shiv Thakare supporters were very upset with Guunjan's tweets. Some who didn't like Shiv at all were also supporting him.