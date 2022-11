Bigg Boss 16 has been a mixed bag season so far. While it lacks the intensity of the iconic Bigg Boss 13, it is not as boring as Bigg Boss 15. Indian TV actress Tina Datta is making news on the show. There is the love angle with Shalin Bhanot which has proven to be quite annoying for many. Moreover, she made news when Sumbul Touqeer's father Hasan Touqeer came and slammed her for spreading rumours about Shalin Bhanot and his daughter. He said being an industry senior she should have guided Sumbul Touqeer better. Now, Tina Datta has been mocked by Vishal Kotian in a very degrading manner.

Referring to Tina Datta's statement where she calls herself a brand, he asks which brand is she. He compares her to Rupa underwear brand. Now, netizens are not assumed with this. Take a look at the tweet...

Heard #TinaDatta saying she is a brand. I wonder if it’s RUPA underwear baniyan?

They come to a reality show and act like stars. Be real n ppl will like u. #ShivThakare #MCStan n #AbduRoziq the only real players in #bb16 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @endemolshine @justvoot — Vishal Kotian (@Vishalkkotian) November 1, 2022

Neutral Bigg Boss fans and those supporting Tina Datta are not impressed. They feel this is too low brow coming from an established actor like him.

Woh 5 saal ki umar se kaam kar rahi nalle... Tujhe logo ke kaam aur struggle ki respect hoti toh 40, saal me bhi gumnaam nahi hota ?? Google pe Ti likh Tina Datta ata hai tere pura naam likhne pe bhi kuch khaas nhi mila mujhe to identify who you are — Salvation (@Salvati00153821) November 1, 2022

How easily you ppl degrade a women in a public platform… that too coming from ppl like you

She has worked hard to reached where she is today and indeed she is a Brand Each and everyone knows her for her work and there is nothing wrong in bragging what she achieved by work hard — ShaliNa FC❤️ (@ShaliNa_FC) November 1, 2022

Were u real in ur season? if yes, sadly ur reality forced me to not support u after 1 month! it is ok to give free ka gyaan but question is were u following ur tipnia when u were inside? — Mansey (@BhanotMansey) November 1, 2022

Well, making cheap comments seem to have become the norm for many people who do commentary on the show. Considering that none of them were ideals in their season, fans feel they are being damn hypocritical.