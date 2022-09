Bigg Boss 16 is the show that everyone is waiting for. will be back as the host. It seems the first promo will be unveiled on Saturday during the telecast of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Now, reports have come that TV stars and are not a part of the show. In fact, Vivian Dsena told ETimes that this has become a joke now. He said that this has become so funny and boring that even his fans reject such stories now. He said it is like a yearly rumour. He told ETimes that this is like a yearly news that he is doing a reality show. He said he does not fit into the format of the same. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Nia Sharma opens up on struggle, Jannat Zubair in Bigg Boss 16, fans disappointed with Anupamaa and more

It seems Avinesh Rekhi who is known for shows like Choti Sardarni and Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 was also in talks with the Bigg Boss 16 makers. But it seems he has one more very interesting project which he is keen to take up. Moreover, the actor has some personal commitments too. Avinesh Rekhi also feels he needs some more time to prepare mentally for a show like Bigg Boss 16. This has been reported by Tellychakkar.

Divya Agarwal who was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT has also been approached. The makers are keen to rope her in given her firebrand personality. They apparently want someone who is fearless enough to counter the host, Salman Khan. Even Urfi Javed is in advanced talks with the makers for Bigg Boss 16. Divya Agarwal is doing well in the OTT space and her acting chops have impressed many. Salman Khan has charged Rs 1000 crore for Bigg Boss 16 as per reports.