The latest episode Bigg Boss 16 concluded a couple of hours ago. It was one interesting episode because it gave chance to the contestants to move ahead in the finale week. The Ticket to the Finale task was conducted in the latest episode. And those who wished to see Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia out of the race for the same were left disappointed as she became the first contestant to reach the finale. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam tried to play a game with the Mandli but Nimrit still became the captain. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Panjabi sides with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in her fight with Archana Gautam; says, 'She was doing so good'

Bigg Boss 16: Ticket to Finale task gets cancelled

So, in Bigg Boss 16's latest episode, we saw Bigg Boss assigning tapes of other contestants' names to the housemates. They will wear them and get to control their journey on the show, that is, if they will move forward or not. The Bigg Boss 16 contestants had a chance to take away the Ticket to Finale from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Shalin Bhanot has MC Stan's tape that he put in the remote to blast for his eviction from the race to the finale. Likewise, Archana Gautam blasted Shiv Thakare's tape, Shiv blasted Archana's tape, Nimrit blasted Priyanka's tape and Sumbul blasted Shalin's tape. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets an offer for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki; did Salman Khan recommend her name? [Exclusive scoop]

The only two left were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary with Sumbul Touqeer Khan's tape and MC Stan with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's tape. They both were quite adamant about not going first. Priyanka claimed that Sumbul Touqeer who has been nominated the most throughout the season has reached here and hence, she deserves the ticket to the finale as well. She was in fact testing it out on Mandli. MC Stan did not budge. Shiv and Nimrit wanted Priyanka to go first and put Sumbul's tape in the remote to blast it. However, Priyanka stood her ground. Eventually, the task was cancelled. And as a result Nimrit, by default, became the captain and became the first contestant of the Bigg Boss 16 to reach the finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens hail Sumbul Touqeer Khan as lone warrior as mandli don't support her in TTF task; shower love for giving it back to Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16: Was Priyanka right in her game?

While Priyanka did in a way expose Mandli by putting pressure on MC Stan and others for nominating Nimrit, she didn't see that Nimrit will be saved yet again. Priyanka and Nimrit were at loggerheads since the beginning. She may have removed her from the picture by dealing with Mandli. Priyanka has also been at loggerheads with Sumbul in the past couple of weeks. Was this game plan entirely successful? Do you think Priyanka only helped her rival move closer to the trophy? Vote here:

Well, only a couple of days remaining before the finale. Who do you think will lift the trophy?