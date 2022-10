Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar last night saw Salman Khan giving an offer to Gautam Singh Vig to be the captain provided that he sacrifices the whole house's ration. After thinking a lot, Gautam accepts the condition. He tries to reverse it after seeing the reaction of the housemates. But eventually, Salman explains that he will have to think about himself. And later, we saw Gautam taking a stand for himself and standing firmly by his decision. Tonight in Bigg Boss 16, we will see the housemates retaliating against Gautam. Catch up on the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES here: