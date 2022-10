9:59 pm

Gori Nagori steals fruit from captain's room. Archana and Gori Nagori have a fight. The latter says she got hurt. Archana tells Gori to not enter her room. She calls her a mad woman. Gori constantly tries to instigate Gori. She says tera khandaan as Gori steals her dragon fruit. Priyanka tells Archana not to provoke her. Nimrit says Archana has broken maximum rules. They tell Gori to break the face of Archana Gautam. Priyanka says let Gori raise her hand, and we will see. Manya and Sajid tell her to control. Gori starts crying. She says I do not want to stay here any more. Archana says Bigg Boss only loves me.