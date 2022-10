9:53 pm

Salman exposes Sumbul by telling her how she presented her father's advice in a different way, in the same way, she takes advice from Shalin and Tina and talks to everyone in the house. Sumbul starts crying and feels numb. Salman then explains her that she has to learn things in a difficult way and if she doesn't understand anything, even emotional, then she can just ask for some clarity and move on.