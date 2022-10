Today, we will have Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar with . Yes, the superstar has recovered from dengue and is back on the show. On the show, he will be seen taking class of a couple of housemates very badly. He will ask others whom do they feel need guardians inside the house to play the game. Everyone will take the name of Sumbul Touqeer and . He tells Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that she says that Ankit Gupta is a strong contestant. He asks do we need to do sonography for the same. Both Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta will be made to sit away from the rest much like teachers do with erring students.

Now, fans are upset given that Ankit Gupta was really entertaining in the hostel task. He managed to make everyone laugh and smile. Plus, he has been vocal too this week. The makers have also mocked Sumbul Touqeer badly on Weekend Ka Vaar. Fans of Ankit Gupta are livid with the makers and host. Take a look at the tweets...

And we all know how he shows his activeness in tasks. Then why they r using words like looser and quiter. It's so sad to see both ankit and sumbul like that #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #AnkitGupta — ?. Bristi (@WeaverOfLove) October 28, 2022

SK said the same thing to #RahulVaidya n forced him to leave the show, just because he was real!! Same old n cheap tricks of #BiggBoss16 to humiliate n insult good human beings on the show! #BB16#PriyankaChaharChaudhary #Ankitgupta#PriyAnkit — Sidheart ???? (@DaveSidheart) October 28, 2022

I am all for #SumbulToqueerKhan and #AnkitGupta winning #bb16. #PriyankaChaharChaudhary was my choice but @ColorsTV should get a reality check. That audiences do appreciate calm composed silent personalities too. They appreciate emotional fools too. As far as they are being real. — Akanksha ?? ?? (@jakanksha92) October 28, 2022

#AnkitGupta is real and no filters attached. You have problem with him.#SumbulTouqeerKhan is real and no filters attached. You have problem with her.#SajidKhan is an abuser. You won't mind bringing him on the show.

Colors, you are showing your real colours.

#BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Veritaserum (@Expelliarmus_31) October 28, 2022

This is the worst bb & makers will do Ankit dont deserve this kind of treatment Guardian chahiye? Why this ? He took his stand he say less bt whatever he say it is very impactful in every way people listen him & i respect him just the way he is Calm & collected . ??#AnkitGupta https://t.co/TFHTvSF7rR — Swati Saini (@Swatisaini5361) October 28, 2022

Since some are asking if the pic is edited here is the video pic.twitter.com/oQyDr0CQoV — Sanj•~ (@SanjKiDuniya) October 28, 2022

The choice of words by Salman Sir for #AnkitGupta is not in good taste and not appreciated! I never like the concept of this show and in house scripted drama @ColorsTV Seriously, What channel wants to show that real has no value? #BigBoss16 https://t.co/YfxwFgHD3h — Mishthi (@Mishthi99) October 28, 2022

CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM is not same as MOCKERY

Contestants need constructive criticism for their performance.

Not mockery on their personalities.

Every one has unique personality.

Killing confidence and insulting on NTV is not OK#AnkitGupta #SumbulTouqeerKhan #BB16 — Diya (@raisebar4gud) October 28, 2022

The Sumbul Touqeer part is also very saddening. Both of them are introverts and have struggled on the show. While the Imlie actress might have been out of place, Ankit Gupta is doing his best.