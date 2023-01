It is Friday and everyone is gearing up for Shukravaar Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan. The weekends are always very interesting as the host and dost pulls up the contestants for all that they did inside the house. Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam have been slammed by Salman Khan over various reasons. Today, we will see Senior News Anchor Dibang and Sandiip Sikcand pulling up the contestants, mainly, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fans hail Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for saying women are women's worst enemy, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary lashed for being FAKE

Entertainment News: Bigg Boss 16 promo is shocking

In the promo video of the show, we see that Dibang and Sandiip taunt Shalin and Tina over their alleged fake love saga. Sandiip asks Shalin if they found only Bigg Boss 16 house to fall in love. In retaliation, Shalin says that they are no more teens and it is their choice. He says, 'Yeh hamari marzi hai and usmein kisika adhikar nahi hai'. Further, Dibang compares them to Plastic Ke Phool which has no shine at all. Salman Khan laughs hard.

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta has been slammed in the past for faking love on the show. Salman Khan reprimanded Tina last week and said that she is looking fake on the show. Then the mothers of both the stars entered the house and adviced them to play their individual games. Shalin's mom also called Tina fake.

Meanwhile, it is being rumoured that will get eliminated this week. and too are allegedly going to be out of the show.