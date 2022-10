Bigg Boss 16 fans can be happy. Salman Khan is back on this Weekend Ka Vaar. He will be joined by his fave co-star Katrina Kaif who will come for the promotions of Phone Booth. She is looking radiant in the promo in a yellow dress. We saw how the whole episode of Karan Johar as a host was spent on discussing the allegedly fake love angle of Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma. Now, it is Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta who are getting bashed by Salman Khan. The Imlie actress gets schooled by the superstar host, and is told to buck up given how invisible she is, on the show. Take a look at the promo below...



Seeing the promo, many fans feel that Salman Khan has been unduly harsh on Sumbul Touqeer. The actress is slowly coming into her own for the show. Ankit Gupta has also been very much visible throughout the week. In fact, he was terrific in the Hostel task. There are also rumours that there won't be any elimination this week. It seems Gori Nagori has received enough number of votes to stay for one more week. This has been reported by The Khabri.

#Breaking #BiggBoss16 There is NO ELIMINATION this week#GoriNagori received more votes and was not the least voted contestant so makers cancelled elimination. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 27, 2022

It seems the makers want to keep some contestants as they see potential for more content in the future. Soundarya Sharma who is little low on the voting system is also safe going by the above tweet. Abdu Rozik is leading by a huge margin. Let us see how things pan out in the coming week...