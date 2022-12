Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaars are always entertaining. Salman Khan has the best reactions to the events that unfolded over the week inside the house. This Weekend Ka Vaar is not different. He is back with the report card of the contestants that is filled with negative markings. In yesterday's episode, we saw Salman Khan talking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's fight. He asked them to play individually inside the big house and they work better when they are not a team. Today, Salman Khan is going to reprimand Archana Gautam. Also Read - TOP TV News Weekly Recap: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla pregnancy rumours, MC Stan body-shamed on Bigg Boss 16 and more

Archana Gautam is one contestant who has been making nasty comments against all the contestants of the house. From taunts to rash language - Archana Gautam is always seen fighting with someone or the other. During the Captaincy task, Archana Gautam got in a fight with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. She then commented on her looks and said that she does not have the face to be a 'Rani'. This didn't go down well with many including Salman Khan. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Namish Taneja to enter Bigg Boss 16 as wild card, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya slams haters with sass and more

The host gets into a discussion with Archana Gautam and states that she is flying too high with her attitude. Taking Sumbul Touqeer's side, he says that the entire nation knows her and her face. He even asks what she thinks of herself. Later, he also reveals that she commented on Shalin Bhanot's looks and said that he looks like a dog. Though Shalin tries to interrupt, Salman Khan asks him to stay shut. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's journey on Salman Khan's show to be interrupted due to unforeseen reasons? This is what Tarot expert says [Exclusive]

Promo: Archana getting slammed for all the right reasons ? And Shalin as usual calm nahi reh sakte hai SK ke samne #ShalinBhanot #ArchanaGautam#BB16 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/EUV9Sl6uNc — ? (@daffodil_im) December 2, 2022

In today's episode, we will also see some die-hard fans of the show taking the case of the contestants. One of the fans will ask Shalin Bhanot as to why he keeps running behind Tina Datta. He said he needs no validation from anyone. Tina Datta then says she will distance herself from him and Salman Khan challenges her to do so.

