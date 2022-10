Bigg Boss 16's first fight that has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and it's between Miss India runner-up 2020 Manya Singh and Sreejita. The girl's indulged in a heated argument after Many called a TV actor and said that she represented the nation. Many thought that she is arrogant about her achievements. While in the first Weekend Ka Vaar, we see Salman Khan slamming Manya that she feels she is angar and others are bangar. The promo of slamming Manya is going VIRAL as the netizens feel the superstar did an absolutely right thing. Also Read - Before Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh in Bigg Boss 16, THESE contestants were accused of playing the victim card

Manya had earlier taken a dig at Sumbul Touqeer ad called her TV actress and said that,' uski koi aukat nahi hai mere saamne' Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to Tina Datta; meet the highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan's show [Watch Video]

#ManyaSingh said about #SumbulTouqeerKhan

"sumbul ki aukat nahi hai mere saamne. ek serial ki itni mehnat nahi lagti jitna ms. India ki lagti" Then what r uh doing here in TV reality show darling ... Isn't this TV show smaller than your Ms India standard ... ?????‍♀️#Biggboss16 — Don't look ? (@ChalNikalBeyyy) October 5, 2022

Well not only netizens, but even TV stars like Gauahar Khan and have slammed Manya for her comment on Sreejita De. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Do you feel that Manya Singh-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fought just to get attention? Vote Now

Exactly, calling yourself an Indian ambassador and doesn’t know the basics of inclusion, tolerance and respect! #irony. https://t.co/GOhTUCwwFk — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 7, 2022

I’m sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai and or yeh toh tv actor hai .. And the funniest is they use the platform of tv and pass such comments. Don’t come on television if you have such a big problem . Tv big hai tha aur rahega . #BiggBoss16 — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 7, 2022

Manya has been facing a lot of brunt online for her arrogance Do you think this will affect her for longer run. Keep watching the space.