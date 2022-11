Bigg Bos 16 Weekend Ka Vaars with Salman Khan are always very interesting. He comes with a report card of the contestants and slams them for all their wrongdoings. He is also the one to expose the real side of the stars. In a video launched by the channel, we see that Salman Khan is showing Soundarya Sharma the real side of Gautam Vig whom she has been defending for so long. In the video, it is shown that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others are making fun of Soundarya while Gautam Vig is sitting nearby saying nothing.

Soundarya Sharma sobs hard

Salman Khan in the clip says that the person she had been defending did not say a word in her defense. Soundarya then breaks down and has a massive showdown with Gautam Vig. She says that had her father been inside the house, he would have slapped all of them for making fun of her. She cries hard while Gautam Vig tries to explain himself.

Since the beginning, netizens as well as the housemates have been questioning Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig's relationship. Co-contestants of the two feel that their bond is not genuine and they are faking it only to be in the show. Even Salman Khan has raised question over the bond they share. On the other hand, Gauahar Khan has been on Gautam and Soundarya's side making tweets in their defense. One wonders if their bond will change after this fight or not. Let's wait and watch.