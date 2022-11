Bigg Boss 16 fans are waiting for the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. This time we have the parents of Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Manya fans have objected to this. They feel there is too much involvement of family in this season. Maybe this is a technique for more viewership for the channel. Others felt that they could have brought Rajiv Adatia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra and others as panelists instead. They feel this will further colour opinions about the housemates in neutral audiences. OG Bigg Boss fans are trolling this as a Parent Teacher session. First take a look at the video below.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 elimination: Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta in danger zone for upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar for THIS reason?

This promo has got mixed reactions from people. Salman Khan asks Hasan Touqeer if the illness was just a pretext. It seems he was admitted in a hospital due to high BP. This made her younger sister Saniya call up the channel. This is how the call was patched. When he got on call, he mentioned Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. This is how fans reacted to it.

Aur again is wkv mai parents teacher meeting hogi ish dumbul chicken bhanot n tina dabba ka issuse discuss hoga aur door kahi sab bhul jayenge ki #MeToo uncle ne ek ladki ko ma bhn ki gali di kick kiya

LANAT HAI @ColorsTV — ? (@Scriptedbb16) November 24, 2022

Tina shaleen sumbul drama se pak chuki hu. Yeh teeno ek saath nominate ho aur koi ek nikale. #bb16 ko parent teacher meeting banna diya. #BiggBoss — Akanksha ?? ?? (@jakanksha92) November 24, 2022

Tina's mum saying we sent out girl to bigboss not in school meanwhile sitting in BB parents teacher meeting — A✨ (@nahikarnibaat) November 24, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 is parent teacher meeting shows #sumbul free PCO service ??? #biggBoss16 and they say this show is not baised . BIGGBOSS preplanned winner will be (Priyanka ,Nimrit ,Tina,sumbul) — Sugam Pokhrel (@SugamPok123) November 24, 2022

We can see that fans are not amused. In fact, the past three Weekend Ka Vaar has been dedicated to these people. Some angrily said that the three should be eliminated together.