Bigg Boss 16 fans are loving Ankit Gupta on the show. His chemistry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is being adored by all. He is also coming across as a genuine, gentlemanly and dignified person. Ankit Gupta's relationship status with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is being discussed by the housemates as well. They have spoken about how he is apparently not ready to commit. It seems in the past he was in a very serious relationship, and the girl left him suddenly. This reportedly caused Ankit Gupta immense emotional pain and he has trust issues. Fans feel they might be referring to a certain Shanaya Khan.

In the past when Ankit Gupta was a part of the show Sadda Haq, he has proudly introduced Shanaya Khan as his special one. He said that they had been friends for two years and dating for a year. In the video we can see that he looks like a very jovial person. Now, many find him a little quiet and undemonstrative.



Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have maintained that they are good friends. She has been constantly behind him nagging him to up his game inside the house. Salman Khan told Ankit Gupta that he is not stopping the narrative that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is dominating and controlling, which is harming her game. He advised them to play alone on Bigg Boss 16.

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary left fans mesmerized with their acting in Udaariyaan. The PriyAnkit fandom is huge. They have immense support on social media. This time, Ankit Gupta has been nominated. The actor has done a number of TV shows in the past but Udaariyaan upped his popularity to another level. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary too got star status after that show. Let us see what happens to Ankit Gupta in the coming week.