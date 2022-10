Sajid Khan has been at the receiving end ever since he entered Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan. The filmmaker had been accused of MeToo by no less than 9 women back in 2018 after which he was banned from making films. He made a comeback on television with Bigg Boss 16. However, netizens weren't too happy with the same and called out the channel and the makers. Even a few celebrities openly reacted to Sajid Khan joining Bigg Boss. While some supported Sajid some were against him joining the show. And now, netizens are sharing old clips, slamming Sajid all over again. It was when he opened up on his break-up with Gauahar Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan requests Salman Khan to help her brother; here's what he decided

Sajid Khan's old interview on break-up with Gauahar Khan goes viral

An old video from an interview of Sajid Khan with has resurfaced online. In it, the filmmaker was seen talking about his break-up with Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7. Kiran directly asks Sajid about his break-up after his engagement with Gauahar. Sajid says that he usually doesn't go personal in the interviews but since it is already out he talked about it. Sajid Khan revealed that he had a very loose character back then and would blurt out I Love You to every girl. He revealed lying and also roaming around with every girl. However, Sajid adds that though he did not misbehave with anyone, he did propose to girls all the time.

Furthermore, Sajid opened up on how arranged marriages work more than love marriages and how women these days don't take any bullsh*t from anybody. They don't like playing the damsel in distress or being told what to do and what not to do. Though he salutes such women who are strong and independent, he did that it was the reason why marriages don't work anymore.

Check out Sajid Khan's video interview on break-up with Gauahar Khan here:

Talking about women speaking up against Sajid Khan, , , Rani Chatterjee, Uorfi Javed and more have spoken up against Sajid Khan.