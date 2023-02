After the end of Bigg Boss 16, the Mandali group has been busy partying. While almost everyone attended the party thrown by Farah Khan, MC Stan has been missing from the parties thrown by Abdu Rozik. The singer from Tajikistan threw a couple of parties. MC Stan was missing from both of them. A reporter asked Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia why he was absent from their social gatherings and parties. The actress said that he is a bit of an introvert and likes to meet people at his own pace. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said he has been very busy and he has a tour coming up. Also Read - Mere Apne: THIS popular face to play the male lead opposite Bigg Boss 16 star Tina Datta?

She said that all members of the Mandali are in touch. She said that she had a long chat with him on the phone. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also said that after being away from home for such a long time, MC Stan wanted to spend time with family. She said all members of the Mandali are super kicked for his tour. She said they have been meeting one another privately without calling the paps. This should set all the rumors at rest. It was said that Shiv Thakare paid a private visit to the home of MC Stan two days back.

Shiv Thakare cutely said his crush from Bigg Boss 16 was Abdu Rozik. The AbduLeela moment is one of the high points of Bigg Boss 16. The TRPs of the Grand Finale will be out tomorrow. The victory of MC Stan has been debated a lot. Tina Datta it was disappointing that he won without doing anything for two weeks. Many felt that either Shiv Thakare or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary deserved to win. However, MC Stan has set new records when it comes to votes on the show. We might see a video with his BFFs Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Fans simply love the Mandali!