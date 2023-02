Bigg Boss 16 contestants have achieved enormous fame. All the contestants like Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Abdu Rozik and others have already god crazy fan following. After the show, all the stars were seen partying together. Farah Khan held a success bash that was attended by everyone including Fahmaan Khan who made a small appearance in Bigg Boss 16. But the one person who has gone missing from all the parties is Tina Datta. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer takes a dig at Tina Datta; wants to ask the actress, ‘kitna maza aaya apni beizzati karake’

Why didn't Tina Datta attend any party?

Tina Datta was among the key players in Bigg Boss 16 house. As everyone partied hard after the show, Tina Datta was nowhere to be seen in the videos and pictures. In a recent Q and A session, she revealed the reason behind her absence. As a fan asked her about the same, she said that she was busy shooting in Delhi when the parties took place and hence she could not attend any. Also Read - Top TV News Weekly Recap: Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta to team up for Mere Apne, Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale sets TRP records, Mohsin Khan in Anupamaa and more

Tina Datta's Bigg Boss 16 journey

When in Bigg Boss 16 house, Tina Datta remained in news for her massive fights with contestants like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot and others. Her equation with Shalin witnessed a 360-degree turn over the weeks. They started off as really good friends and when fans felt that something was brewing between the two, their equation changed and they became enemies inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Tina Datta begins work on her next project; shooting location has Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan connect

On the work front, it is being rumoured that Tina Datta is making a comeback to TV with a show called Mere Apne. will be playing the male lead in this one. Recently, both the stars shared pictures of their 'new beginnings' and fans assumed that they are shooting together. The location was Pataudi Palace. Details of the project are yet to be officially revealed.