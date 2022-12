Bigg Boss 16: After Sreejita De one more TV actor has made an entry into the Bigg Boss house, and he is Vikas Manaktala. The TV actor who gained popularity as Hooda in Left Right Left along with TV heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal is trying his luck and now has made an entry in the show and as he enters, he targets Tina Datta in the show by calling her fake. Vikas walked into the show after the host Salman Khan informed the inmates of one more wildcard will be making an entry. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Kavya in Anupamaa gets pregnant; Tina Datta breaks down, gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 and more

Vikas Manaktala is given a task where he reveals the truth about the contestants of the house according to his point of view and we can see in the latest promo that how Vikas has called Tina fake and even claimed that she had made a relationship with Shalin Bhanot according to her convenience and leaves her shocked. Not only this he even labels Shalin as Tina’s Ghulam leaving the actor shell-shocked. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: ‘Tina Datta likes rich men, will ditch Shalin Bhanot’ claims Sreejita De taking nasty digs

Calling Archana Gautam her favourite Vikas said that he is a dhokebaaz and can never be trusted though. Sajid Khan also gets picked by Vikas the new wildcard as fake and dhokebaaz. We wonder if Vikas’ entry will make the show even more interesting or not? While Tina Datta's fans are unhappy with the actress being targeted by anyone an everyone and have come out in huge support for her and are praying for house an are asking her to stay strong and more. While Shalin wee seen in the promo how his facial expression that how he is irked after being called Tina Datta's servant. Earlier Sreejita too target Tina nd warns Shalin that Tian will only marry rich men and she can ditch him anytime soon. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rapper MC Stan to walk out of the show; angry Salman Khan opens the main door [Watch Video]