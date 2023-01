Yesterday, Bigg Boss 16 fans especially those of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got a huge surprise when Salman Khan said that he has something for her when she comes out of the house. Now, many are speculating if Salman Khan will give Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a movie. Farah Khan has already called her the Deepika Padukone of the house. Sajid Khan also hinted that she is a Bollywood heroine material. Now, Salman Khan is known to launch newcomers whether it is Zareen Khan, Daisy Shah or Mahima Makwana. Shehnaaz Gill is also stepping into Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, Shiv Thakare for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Sumbul Touqeer in Naagin 7 and more 'placements' from Salman Khan's show

Well it is a known fact that Salman Khan is planning to launch Abir (Abiir) Singh aka Tiger soon. He is the son of his bodyguard, Shera. Like his dad, he too has a great body and chiseled looks. Abir Singh has worked as an assistant director on many movies of the superstar. We wonder if he plans to cast Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in that movie. The superstar is now looking at scripts for the young man and the film will go on floors in the next few months. Salman Khan's Man Friday Shera is quite famous.

Mahima Makwana got a lot of praise for her work in Antim. She had played the love interest of Aayush Sharma. Salman Khan might produce a movie for Sajid Khan too. Let us see where he sees Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Sajid Khan has been full of praise for the actress saying she is a real beauty. He even said that Ankit Gupta has a bright future. He said he sees a hero in the Junooniyatt actor. But the hunk is busy with his new show. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has bagged Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. The season is surely bringing in great returns!