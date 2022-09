Bigg Boss 16 is coming soon. fans are super excited to see their fave star back on Weekend Ka Vaar. With just a few days left, we are daily hearing new names. Two of them are on Abdu Rozik and Just Sul. Both of them work in Dubai. As per ETimes, they will be seen on Bigg Boss 16. Two of them are also part of his movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. We do not know if it was Salman Khan who advised them to do the show. Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer. He has made his home in Dubai. He does comedy too. Abdu Rozik is into sports and loves boxing. Bigg Boss 16 will be the perfect platform. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fake love angles, sob stories and more gheesa-peeta drama we don't want to see on Salman Khan's show this year

Just Sul is a comedian from Zambia. He is also based in Dubai. Fans of Bigg Boss 16 and Salman Khan will get to see them even before the film. If they are liked, then Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will get that edge. The movie is relying on Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. The other names Jassie Gill, , and Palak Tiwari are also known. Now even these two will get famous, and have a chance to build fan base in India.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of . It will be directed by Farhad Samji. The movie is coming in December 2022. While promotions will happen on the show, this is a golden opportunity to Abdu Rozik and Just Sul. The former is a very inspirational figure. In childhood, he developed rickets which led to stunted growth. That did not stop him from chasing his dreams. He has performed with AR Rahman as well in Dubai. While these two might not directly talk about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the show, they will surely build Indian fan base.