Bigg Boss 16 is around the corner and every time some announcement related to the show takes place, Shivin Narang's name crops up. Reportedly, the Beyhadh 2 star is rumoured to be taking part in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

There have been talks going around on the fan page of Bigg Boss named The Khabri that Shivin Narang has been offered the show. However, the actor did not give any official confirmation about the same. Earlier, also Shivin's name had appeared but he was never part of the reality show.

However, Shivin's friend and Baarish Ho Jaaye co-star Ridhi Dogra spilt the beans related to the speculations. During an interview with News18 Showsha, the actress revealed that there have been rumours for eight to nine years related to the actor entering the reality show. However, Ridhi also feels that he will be entering the show.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, it was a few days ago when the promo of the show was released and people could not keep calm about the same. The teaser of the show confirmed that Salman would be hosting season 16.

Watch the Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

The format of the show looks different this time. Bigg Boss will also play the game this season, as told by Salman. Talking about Shivin, on the work front he was lately seen in Baarish Ho Jaaye music video opposite Ridhi. The romantic track has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev.

It has not been confirmed if Bigg Boss will play as a participant or from behind the lens but the celebrity guest list has already started circulating on social media.

Apart from Shivin, there are rumours doing roundabouts that Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann would be taking part in the show. Are you excited to know about the entire list of Bigg Boss 16?