Ankit Gupta is one of the most popular TV actors in the country. He was one of those who were locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 16 alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and other celebrity contestants. Ankit is now going to feature as Jahan in the upcoming TV show by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey, called Junooniyatt. The show also stars Neha Rana and Gautam Singh Vig, another former Bigg Boss 16 contestant. Neha Rana has now opened up on which contestant is she batting for the win. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot-Shiv Thakare at war, Urvashi Dholakia escapes car accident and more

Ankit Gupta's costar Neha wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for the win

Now, just a couple of days remain and we have got the TOP 6 of the Bigg Boss 16. It's been over 18 weeks ago that introduced us to the 16 contestants. And now, we have the TOP 6 in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Ankit Gupta is anyway batting for Priyanka's win in Bigg Boss 16. And now, even his Junooniyatt co-star Neha Rana has been rooting for the Udaariyaan beauty's win. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 finale: Is Shiv Thakare really a 'bully' in the house? Poll Results will leave you shocked

In an interview with ETimes, Neha Rana revealed that she followed Bigg Boss 16 for a month. She also saw her co-stars on Bigg Boss and didn't know about them before. She watched it as her mother is an ardent follower. Due to her mother, Neha started following the show. Her mother liked Gautam Singh Vig a lot and wanted him to win and hence, even Neha started following his journey. However, after he was evicted from Bigg Boss 16 house, she started liking Priyanka. And now, she thinks that Priyanka will win the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan evicted; reacts to claims of obsession with Shalin Bhanot [Watch Video]

Watch the Junooniyatt promo video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What is Junooniyatt?

Junooniyatt follows the journey of three aspiring singers Ilahi, Jahan and Jordan played by Neha Rana, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig respectively. The promos of Junooniyatt starring each of them went viral and have been garnering buzz and headlines in Entertainment News every day. Junooniyatt will premiere on 13th February, a day after Priyanka comes home from her journey of Bigg Boss 16.