Bigg Boss 16 is so close to its finale. Only 12 days more and fans will get to know the winner of the show. By now, everybody has picked favourites. Some TV celebrities who are die-hard fans of Bigg Boss have also picked their favourite contestants and are rooting to be the winner. From Shiv Thakare to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - the contestants have a battalion of fans supporting them. The latest to add onto this list is Sherdil Shergill star Dheeraj Dhoopar. He took to his Twitter handle to share the two names who are his absolute favourites.

Kundali Bhagya star picks his favourites.

On Twitter, he picked one member from mandali and one non-mandali star as the winner. He wants either Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or MC Stan to win the show. He called them their absolute favourites and hoped that either of them lifts the trophy.

Either #PriyankaChaharChaudhary or #MCStan will win the trophy ! They are my absolute favourites ! #BB16ᅠ — Dheeraj Dhoopar (@DheerajDhoopar) January 31, 2023

Earlier, had share a name who he thinks will win Bigg Boss 16. He picked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the winner even though he would love if Sumbul Touqeer Khan wins.

I said every finalist is deserving.. I would love if @TouqeerSumbul wins but I feel #PriyankaChaharChaudhary will win … https://t.co/V6brfIM5tq — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) January 31, 2023

had expressed on Twitter that she would like if Shiv Thakare or MC Stan win the show.

Oh yes I too like Shiv n Stan both! Would be very happy if either of them win! https://t.co/gSEdsbhCLv — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 29, 2023

Guess, this time's Bigg Boss has grabbed everyone's attention. The top seven contestants are Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. Who will win, only time will tell!