Six days and finally Bigg Boss 16 will come to an end. For almost four months, the contestants have been fighting to win the ultimate Bigg Boss 16 trophy. 16 contestants entered the house and now only 6 of them are in the race to win the trophy. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are the top six. Latest reports suggest that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is out and only the top five are left in the house. Amidst this, fans got a glimpse of the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. Shiv Thakare fans have jumped in to decode why the trophy design indicates that he will win.

Entertainment News: Bigg Boss 16 trophy will be won by Shiv Thakare?

This time, the Bigg Boss 16 trophy is in a shape of a horse. It is a glittery trophy studded with diamonds and golden carving, this year's Bigg Boss trophy is quite unique. Shiv Thakare's fans are assuming that the design of the trophy indicates that he will win. The 'ghoda' design has made fans believe that this time a male contestant will win. Last year, Tejasswi Prakash won and the trophy had wings. Plus, Shiv's 'Chunav Nishan' is also a horse. With all this, fans are wondering if this is a sign.

BiggBoss Trophy :- Horse ?

Shiv Ka Chunav :- Horse ? Signal Samajh rahe ho ? MIGHTY WINNER SHIV #ShivThakare #BiggBoss16 #ShivKiSena pic.twitter.com/loSNqqvd4Q — ?????? ????? ? (@FlyingEagleX) February 5, 2023

BB14 trophy design was suiting to girl and was handed over to female.BB15 trophy was Butterfly design and was handed over to a female.

& this time the #BB16 trophy is horse design and it will definitely be handed over to a male contestant.#ShivThakare #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/FyVp0WIrP1 — Gokul (@gokul_jadhav_) February 6, 2023

Ghode ki trophy gadhi ke haat mai suit nahi karti . Samajhdari ko ishara kafi hai. #ShivThakare #ShivKiSena #BiggBoss16

MIGHTY WINNER SHIV pic.twitter.com/qASHHiYA8r — Soham (@SohamMarathe6) February 6, 2023

Who will win, only time will tell!