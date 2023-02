Bigg Boss 16: While Kamya Punjabi was batting for a non-channel face but seems like the makers have already decided who will win the show and now Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik who was the strongest contestant of the show has revealed the name of the winner and it is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary another face of the channel but one of the strongest contestant. While over the years there has been going a huge cry over the winner of Bigg Boss, when Rubina won everybody cried foul saying that Rahul Vaidya was more deserving. And now history is going to repeat? Will it be Priyanka Vs Shiv Thakare this time? Will the fans be disappointed once again?

Rubina Dilaik in her recent conversation with the media expressed of being a fondness for Priyanka and chose her as the deserving winner of the show. Well, not only Rubina many TV actors are rooting for their name, while the non-TV people want Shiv Thakare to win, but seems like he will lose with the inch, but it’s too soon to speak about it as these are just speculations. You bee know this time may be Bigg Boss will change the game and make a non-channel face winner.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is already won big as she has bagged a prominent role in ’s Dunki all thanks to . And it is also speculated that the girl has bagged the role of Naagin in ’s Naagin 7. Priyanka has been one of the strongest contestants for sure but over the Sumbul Touqeer Khan too proved her mettle and it is reported that she might be evicted from the show this weekend while her fans are manifesting for her to stay and even win. In the finale race Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia might be in top 3, Archana Gautam and MC Stan will lose the race.