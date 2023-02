Bigg Boss 16 is now just over a week away from the Grand Finale! Currently, locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 16 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot. Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar was hosted by Karan Johar in place of Salman Khan. As the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is inching closer, a lot of Bigg Boss lovers or former contestants have been naming their fave contestants or the contestant they see winning the trophy. And Dolly Bindra has now given her name. And shockingly, she doesn't think Priyanka will win. Also Read - Top Bigg Boss 16 Highlights: Gauahar Khan slams non-Mandali for using detergent in torture task, MC Stan's friend lambasts Shalin Bhanot and more

Dolly Bindra sees THIS Mandali member as the winner

Ever since Bigg Boss 16 started there has been a Mandali in the house and it has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News every day. Some joined the Mandali later but they eventually became close friends anyway. And right now, the Mandali consists of Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. During an interview with ETimes, Dolly Bindra, a former Bigg Boss contestant was asked to guess the winner. Dolly, who is known for her honest opinions, said that there's no guesswork required and adds, "Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is winning it outright." Dolly says that the moment she saw Nimrit, she knew that the Choti Sarrdaarni actress was going to win it. When asked her to take a second guess, Dolly named Ankit Gupta saying if he was around, she would have picked up the trophy.

Dolly was asked who else she thinks can win Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Bogg 16 to which she revealed that her family members think Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will win. However, she disagrees with them. Dolly then adds that Priyanka is judgemental. When asked to name her top 4, Dolly named Nimrit, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan. She also praised Stan for being real. Do you agree with Dolly Bindra that Nimrit should be the winner?