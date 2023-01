Bigg Boss 16: who entered the house for the second time as a wild card has picked her top 3 contestants and they two most deserving contestants according to her are Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, but the person Sreejita picked on number one position is Shalin Bhanot and the fans are NOT convinced and rather surprised that what made her choose Shalin on number one position. Shalin Bhanot has become one of the most annoying and non-reliable contestants for now as he doesn't understand what he is up to. In the beginning, he definitely had all the qualities to win but now there are hardly any chances for him to even come in the top 4 as there are deserving contestants compared to him in Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: THIS contestant races past Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to grab TOP spot, Archana Gautam makes re-entry on most popular contestants list

Watch the video of Sreejita De picking her top 3 contestants from Bigg Boss 16

Sreejita De who made a re-entry into the house revealed to Shalin Tina Datta's fake intention and she is only using him as a benefit to go ahead in the show and has no real feelings for him ever since then the bitterness between them started as Shalin lost his trust in Tina. And for now, both of them have got a strong bashing for their ugly fight in the house by the host and for washing their dirty linen in public.

Coming back to the top 2 contestants do you think it will be between Priyanka and Shiv? And who deserves to win the trophy, well for that we have to wait till the finale.