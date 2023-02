A couple of hours ago, Bigg Boss 16's latest episode came to an end with some fiery questions by the media faced by the TOP five which are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. They were all asked some very direct questions and we have to give them to them for answering them with honesty. Well, as we inch closer to the Bigg Boss 16 finale, a lot of people and celebrities have been rooting for their favourites. Some have named their winner already. And now, Gautam Gulati has picked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the one to lift the trophy. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare-Stan decode Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam's fake fight; Netizens agree [View Tweets]

Gautam Gulati wants Priyanka to win Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News every single day now that it remains only 4 days to the finale. Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati have tweeted out in support of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. A couple of hours after the Bigg Boss 16 episode took place, Gautam tweeted out saying, "Priyanka ko trophy Aur Stan ke gaane per reel toh banti hai boss #bb16." His tweet has since been going viral online. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ongoing track improves popularity, Anupamaa, Bigg Boss 16 rule hearts – Meet TOP 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows

Priyanka ko trophy Aur Stan ke gaane per reel toh banti hai boss #bb16 — Gautam Gulati ?? (@TheGautamGulati) February 8, 2023

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey video leaves fans emotional

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see Bigg Boss playing the journey clips of each of the contestants. Yes, from now on, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan's journeys will be shared in clips in the episodes of Bigg Boss 16. And for a while now, Priyanak Chahar Choudhary's journey video has been going viral. The gorgeous beauty looks breathtaking in a black saree with a bun on the top. She thanks the fans gathered, cheering on her for her win. "Kahan lekar jaau main itna sara pyaar?" she asks them. Watch the video and the reactions on the same below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and THESE contestants make it to TOP 3; while these two miss the race?

OH MY GOD PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY ?❤️❤️ SHE LOOKS STUNNING! AND MY GIRL FINALLY SEEING THE LOVE SHE DESERVES IM GONNA CRY ???❤️ FINALLY pic.twitter.com/NZdewmyru0 — Mansi | #VoteForPriyanka (@ojjitoslindos) February 8, 2023

Abb to #BIGBOSS bhi mann Gaye he ki #Priyanka hi ek aisi contestant hai jo ki humesha sachhai &❤️ se kheli hai or is show ko us mukaam tak lai hai jaha tak is season koi nahi leke aa saka. Support Priyanka choudhary#VoteForPriyanka

ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA

JEET KI HAQDAR PRIYANKA https://t.co/4JG8cj4Gia — Aakash Choudhary  (@_aakash_ch_001) February 8, 2023

Tomorrow's promo.#Priyanka : Kaha lekar jaun mai itna sara "PYAAR" ❤? https://t.co/4ZQDxxPDMc — sanjay taneja (@stanejaas777) February 8, 2023

Oh my god, Goosebumps,

My darling #Priyanka I know you're gonna win #BB16 Trophy.

Nazar na lge tumhe kisi ki #BBJeetegiTohApniPriyanka https://t.co/yH7oPQr96c — Nikita Singhaniya #BB16 #PCC (@IamSinghaniya) February 8, 2023

Bb16 ki jab bhi jana jayega tab Priyanka ki Avaj sa jana jayega what a gorgeous compliment Priyanka Priyanka is not a follower she is a leader showering of love from fans to Priyanka love you❤️❤️#PriyankaChaharChaudhary? #PriyankaPaltans @PriyankaChaharO @pantharsh858 pic.twitter.com/inYcmJAN5L — HARSH PRIYANKAPALTAN DEBATER (@pantharsh858) February 8, 2023

Priyanka has been getting support from a lot of celebs. From to Kamya Punjabi, and more celebs have talked about PCC and her game.