Yesterday, Bigg Boss 16 came to an end with rapper MC Stan lifting the trophy. His mandali mate Shiv Thakare became the first finalist while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became the second finalist. His journey inside the house was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Initially, he did not want to stay inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and wanted to go home. He used to stay quiet and not get involved into anything. However, in the later half of the show, he took interest and became a very important part of the mandali. The alleged 'underdog' of the season, MC Stan became the winner of the show. Kamya Punjabi who was closely following the show has now reacted to it.

A few weeks ago, Kamya had stated that for a change, outsider like MC Stan should win. She is happy that her wish has come true. In a tweet, she said that she wished for his win from the heart. She also wrote that his win signifies that one does not need to get into unnecessary fights to win Bigg Boss.

In another tweet, she responded to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's loss. It was being considered that she will atleast make it to the top 2. She wrote that it was 'hard luck' but Priyanka played the game really well.

Dil se maanga tha bosssss…. Mazzaaaa aagaya ? kya jeeta hai re you proved one doesn’t need to fight unnecessarily to be in the race! Haq se haq se haq se #HaqSeMcStan #MCStan #BiggBoss16Finale Mubarak ho sabko ??? https://t.co/hLDBHpp41l — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 12, 2023

Hard Luck #Priyanka there is no doubt you played really really really well… Best wishes for your future. #BiggBoss16 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 12, 2023

Well, all the mandali followers would be happy that a member won. All the three finalists deserved to be in the top.