Everyone is eager to know who will win Bigg Boss 16. After spending more than 100 days inside the big house, one will finally win the trophy. There is an immense buzz around the top five contestants. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot have reached the finale. Everyone is speculating and guessing who will win. Sajid Khan who was a part of Bigg Boss 16 has also shared his views and picked the winner of the show.

Entertainment News: Bigg Boss 16's picks a winner

As per a report in Jagran.com, a video of Sajid Khan has gone viral on social media has him picking the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Not Shiv Thakare, but he feels that MC Stan will win the show. Sajid Khan was a part of mandali and shared a close bond with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. All three along with were the initial members of the so-called Mandali. They always fought for each other and supported each other inside the house. Shiv and Sajid Khan shared a special bond and their friendship set an example. But the filmmaker feels that MC Stan should win the show. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also joined the mandali later. The two ladies, however, got evicted from the show right before making it to the top five list.

Bigg Boss 16 will forever be known as mandali vs non mandali. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, , Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and others made for the non mandali gang. Till the finale, the game inside the house remained to be a team vs others. Now, only MC Stan and Shiv Thakare are inside the house and many are hoping that either of them will win. Recently, the live audience had entered the house and both of them received a loud cheer.