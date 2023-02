Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan has got social media fired up and how. While people who follow the desi hip-hop scene knew him to be one of the brightest talents around, his fan base has also increased after Salman Khan's show. Today, he came on Instagram for ten minutes at 10 pm. The rapper played a bit of his new song with KSHMR. Well, the Instagram Live got 541K live views. This is the highest for any Indian celebrity. He has beaten Shah Rukh Khan who got around 255K views and all other Bigg Boss contestants by a huge margin. This is not all.

After Bigg boss Priyanka insta live :- 80k
Archana insta live :- 22k
Shalin insta live :- 20k
Abdu insta live :- 28k Total 151k
Mc Stan :- 541k At this moment this guy is probably the most popular guy in India!

Suddenly, people have woken up to the fact that he indeed has a tremendous fan base. Well, the Insta Live is in the top ten of most viewed Instagram lives in the world. He has joined the likes of celebs like Cristiano Ronaldo, Drake, Nicki Minaj and BTS members Jungkook and Taehyung. Fans of BTS will remember that BTS V and Jeon Jungkook came on Instagram Live in February 2023. It got 922K viewership though it was only for few minutes.

Instagram Live watching: 540k+ That's Why we call MC Stan is Most Hyped Artist in India!!

History created. Now this is next level craze, all the previous records of #BiggBoss winner and Contestants have been broken. No one have ever touched 200K mark of live viwers and #MCStan has got 541K Live Viewers

Also just to add his insta live was 4th highest watch worldwide in INDIVIDUAL category

The rapper has also announced a pan-India tour. It seems tickets of the Mumbai and Pune concerts have sold out in minutes. He is ready to drop some new songs too. Bigg Boss makers might consider bringing in more hip hop artistes in the coming years!