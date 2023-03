Rapper MC Stan has become a household name thanks to his Bigg Boss 16 win. The star initially wanted to leave the house but he soon made friends and started enjoying the game. He was a part of the mandali and made close friends in Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. His win wasn't anticipated but he proved that 'real people' can win the show. Now, the star is busy with his music tours and interviews. In a recent interview, MC Stan shared some disturbing instances that he has witnessed including a murder. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan to team up with Shah Rukh Khan for THIS project soon?

MC Stan talks about his friend's murder

In a podcast that is available on YouTube, MC Stan revealed that he witnessed the murder of his friend that too on his birthday. He explains how the friend was stabbed after he cut his birthday cake. He said he was very disturbed by this incident. The clip seems to be from a video of MC Stan with TRS Clips. In the interview, he also spoke about how his mother has become his friend now and he can share anything with her.

Talking about MC Stan's fandom, it has increased ten folds. The star managed to win many hearts with his stay in Bigg Boss 16. Now, his fans are looking forward to his appearance in . A video of MC Stan singing with Kapil Sharma recently went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, post his win, MC Stan also created a record by getting the highest views on his Instagram Live. Reportedly, he even managed to beat as more than 541K people watched MC Stan's Instagram live. It is the highest any celebrity has ever received.