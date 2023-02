Bigg Boss season 16 winner rapper MC Stan took home the trophy along with Rs. 31.80 lakh cash prize. MC Stan's win left everyone shocked on Sunday night. The rapper was seen celebrating his victory with host . Post his big win, he was seen sharing the first post on Instagram after coming out of the house. He shared two pictures with host Salman Khan and wrote, 'WE CREATED HISTORY. STAYED REAL THROUGHOUT, REPPED HIPHOP ON NATIONAL TV. Ammi ka Sapna poora hogaya and trophy P-town aagayi. Jis jis ne pyaar dikhaya sabko Haq hai. Ending tak Stan.' Bigg Boss 16 co-conetstants Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary secured second and third places respectively. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winners: TV celebs and ex contestants pick the strongest participant to win this season

A look at MC Stan's post -

Within no time, popular rappers including Badshah, , Divine Ikka Emiway Bantai, Karan Aujla, Seedhe Maut and others came out in support of MC Stan for getting home the prestigious Bigg Boss season 16's trophy. The Basti Ka Hasti rapper manages to win millions of hearts with his true self and also made a special place in the hearts of the audiences with his real personality.

Well, in an interview with IndiaToday.in, MC Stan said that he did not expect that he could win the reality show and thought that Shiv would win. He also said that they had thought that either of them will lift the trophy. MC Stan also revealed how he felt when Salman was about to announce the name of the winner. He said that he did not understand whether to cry or laugh.

MC Stan has surely come an along way since his entry into the controversial show. MC Stan's friendship with Shiv and other members of the mandali taught everyone the true value of dosti-yaari. Audiences will surely miss the silly jokes, and one-liners of MC Stan.