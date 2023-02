Bigg Boss 16 proved to be a real surprise season. MC Stan has emerged as the winner of the show. The biggest shock was the fact that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary whom everyone was hoping to be the winner came at the third place. Shiv Thakare is the runners-up of the show. MC Stan who is from the desi hip hop community has got more than one crore votes on the show. The rapper is from Pune. Almost all the big names in the industry have been supporting him. MC Stan has come out winner against all odds. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 GRAND FINALE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets SHOCKINGLY eliminated from the show; Udaariyaan actress' fans lash out at the makers [View Tweets]

Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most successful seasons for the channel. The show brought some new faces along with ones from the world of TV. MC Stan who is from the music fraternity was an unknown face. Initially, people did not find him appealing at all. But slowly, he grew on the neutral audience of the show. The rapper is the son of a police constable.

What is most shocking is the number of votes that he got from the audience. The show got a new viewership and he got one crore plus votes. This is the statistic of the alleged graph which shows his win. The margin looks huge.