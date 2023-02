Bigg Boss 16 saw its grand finale today. The three main finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. The show has been a huge success. In the past couple of months, the TRPs of the show were consistently above 2. This is much better than Bigg Boss 14 or 15. This season saw immense involvement from fans. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the actress who came in with the biggest fan base. The whole Udaariyaan fandom cheered on their gorgeous girl. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and her whole emotional angle with Ankit Gupta worked well for viewers. The actress has been fearless on the show so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Shiv Thakare and MC Stan in Top 2 of the show? Reports suggest that rapper's fans have assembled in large numbers at Film City

Shiv Thakare the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi gave his all to the show. He had the most multi-dimensional game. From strategizing to leading his Mandali to providing entertainment, he has done it all. Moreover, his friendship with everyone warmed the hearts of people. Shiv Thakare was really keen to win the trophy. The other finalist was MC Stan. The rapper has a great fan following on ground. The whole desi hip hop community was cheering for him.

The evening was a star studded one. We had Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol coming for the promotions of Gaddar 2. The show Tere Ishq Main Ghayal ws also promoted on the show. Sumbul Touqeer danced with Gashmeer Mahajani. Congratulations to the winner!